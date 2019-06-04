Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Central Florida's Riley Greene was drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft last night

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: INSTAGRAM.COM/RILEY_GREENE
  • Photo cred: Instagram.com/riley_greene
With the fifth pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Oviedo native and outfielder Riley Greene on Monday night.

Greene attended Hagerty High School in Oviedo and was Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year this past season, in which he batted .422 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 38 runs over 28 games with the Huskies.

Last night's selection makes Greene the highest-selected player from Central Florida since the Colorado Rockies took Lake Mary infielder Brendan Rodgers with the third pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  2. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  5. Laughing at video of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz getting milkshaked is extremely irresponsible Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation