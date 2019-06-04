Central Florida's Riley Greene was drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft last night

click to enlarge Photo cred: Instagram.com/riley_greene

With the fifth pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Oviedo native and outfielder Riley Greene on Monday night.Greene attended Hagerty High School in Oviedo and was Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year this past season, in which he batted .422 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 38 runs over 28 games with the Huskies.Last night's selection makes Greene the highest-selected player from Central Florida since the Colorado Rockies took Lake Mary infielder Brendan Rodgers with the third pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.