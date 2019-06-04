Orlando's Citrus Bowl lands deal extension with Big Ten, SEC through 2025

click to enlarge Photo via Camping World Stadium website

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference have agreed to continue their partnership with the Citrus Bowl through the 2025-2026 season, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan announced in a press release Tuesday.Included in the agreement is a clause that allows the Citrus Bowl to select the top teams from both conferences outside of those selected for the annual four-team College Football Playoff."We're thrilled to extend the Citrus Bowl's relationships with the SEC and Big Ten through the next bowl cycle," Hogan says in the release. "Our decades-long partnership with both conferences will continue to allow us to stage one of the country's most anticipated bowl match-ups in Orlando, and we look forward to growing experiences for student-athletes and fans through the 2025 season and beyond."The agreement ensures a matchup between one team from each conference in each year of the cycle. It also nixes a previous agreement with the Atlantic Coastal Conference that had the Citrus Bowl hosting the top-ranked team outside of the CFP in years when the Orange Bowl wasn't hosting a playoff semifinal game. A team from the Big Ten will be hosted instead.