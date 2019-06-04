Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Orlando's Citrus Bowl lands deal extension with Big Ten, SEC through 2025

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 5:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CAMPING WORLD STADIUM WEBSITE
  • Photo via Camping World Stadium website
The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference have agreed to continue their partnership with the Citrus Bowl through the 2025-2026 season, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan announced in a press release Tuesday.

Included in the agreement is a clause that allows the Citrus Bowl to select the top teams from both conferences outside of those selected for the annual four-team College Football Playoff.

"We're thrilled to extend the Citrus Bowl's relationships with the SEC and Big Ten through the next bowl cycle," Hogan says in the release. "Our decades-long partnership with both conferences will continue to allow us to stage one of the country's most anticipated bowl match-ups in Orlando, and we look forward to growing experiences for student-athletes and fans through the 2025 season and beyond."

The agreement ensures a matchup between one team from each conference in each year of the cycle. It also nixes a previous agreement with the Atlantic Coastal Conference that had the Citrus Bowl hosting the top-ranked team outside of the CFP in years when the Orange Bowl wasn't hosting a playoff semifinal game. A team from the Big Ten will be hosted instead.



