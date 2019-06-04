Body Heat bring warm, fuzzy rays to Orlando's Milk District along with Dearest and Lexi Long

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Body Heat, Dearest and Lexi Long, The Nook, June 2
-
Jen Cray
-
Body Heat at the Nook
Ugly Orange’s
latest show featured young Florida band Body Heat.
Although somewhat chameleonic, their indie rock generally rides a garage-psych wavelength
that balances sun and fuzz with cool restraint.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Body Heat at the Nook
Body Heat usually perform as a full band, but tonight they played as a duo, with only the creative core of Deanna Dorta and Matthew Horner. They may have arrived like Jack and Meg but the duo were a little more than the typical guitar-and-drums outfit.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Body Heat at the Nook
click to enlarge
-
Bao Le-Huu
-
Body Heat at the Nook
Horner augmented his standard drum kit with an electronic drum pad that helped fill out their rhythm section, and Dorta even slid over to the keyboard for a much more electronic-bent song. But even without their full corps, the performance was enough to convey the cogency of their textured melodies.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Dearest at the Nook
Although opener Dearest
has become a band more recently, the post-rocking dream pop
vessel for Orlando artist Tracy Farah returned to its solo origins for this show. The newer expanded band looks are certainly a great evolution. But on his own, Farah’s assured and ever-deepening looping chops again showed how secondary everyone else is in the Dearest schema.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Dearest at the Nook
And despite the back-to-basics arrangement and intimate milieu, this was one of Dearest’s more sonically assertive displays
that climaxed with Psychocandy
-esque
feedback and yelling into the guitar. Add in Farah’s growing sophistication with integrating the keyboard into his tapestry and you’ve got an act of constant blossoming.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Dearest at the Nook
Also opening was Lexi Long,
a young Orlando artist that’s emerged more in the last year or so. With her fair and airy voice, she could easily coo sweet lullabies in her sleep.
click to enlarge
-
Jen Cray
-
Lexi Long at the Nook
Instead of doing the obvious, however, her crystalline, spider-woven indie pop
exhales with intriguing detail and a beguiling left-field sensibility. Even without the autoharp
she enchanted with the last time I saw her, Long remains proof that pleasant and interesting need not be at odds.
click to enlarge
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
-
Jen Cray
-
Lexi Long at the Nook
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com