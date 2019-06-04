The Heard

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The Heard

Body Heat bring warm, fuzzy rays to Orlando's Milk District along with Dearest and Lexi Long

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge Body Heat at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Body Heat at the Nook
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Body Heat, Dearest and Lexi Long, The Nook, June 2

Ugly Orange’s latest show featured young Florida band Body Heat. Although somewhat chameleonic, their indie rock generally rides a garage-psych wavelength that balances sun and fuzz with cool restraint.

click to enlarge Body Heat at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Body Heat at the Nook
Body Heat usually perform as a full band, but tonight they played as a duo, with only the creative core of Deanna Dorta and Matthew Horner. They may have arrived like Jack and Meg but the duo were a little more than the typical guitar-and-drums outfit.

click to enlarge Body Heat at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Body Heat at the Nook
click to enlarge Body Heat at the Nook - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Body Heat at the Nook
Horner augmented his standard drum kit with an electronic drum pad that helped fill out their rhythm section, and Dorta even slid over to the keyboard for a much more electronic-bent song. But even without their full corps, the performance was enough to convey the cogency of their textured melodies.

click to enlarge Dearest at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at the Nook
Although opener Dearest has become a band more recently, the post-rocking dream pop vessel for Orlando artist Tracy Farah returned to its solo origins for this show. The newer expanded band looks are certainly a great evolution. But on his own, Farah’s assured and ever-deepening looping chops again showed how secondary everyone else is in the Dearest schema.

click to enlarge Dearest at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at the Nook
And despite the back-to-basics arrangement and intimate milieu, this was one of Dearest’s more sonically assertive displays that climaxed with Psychocandy-esque feedback and yelling into the guitar. Add in Farah’s growing sophistication with integrating the keyboard into his tapestry and you’ve got an act of constant blossoming.

click to enlarge Dearest at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at the Nook
Also opening was Lexi Long, a young Orlando artist that’s emerged more in the last year or so. With her fair and airy voice, she could easily coo sweet lullabies in her sleep.



click to enlarge Lexi Long at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Lexi Long at the Nook
Instead of doing the obvious, however, her crystalline, spider-woven indie pop exhales with intriguing detail and a beguiling left-field sensibility. Even without the autoharp she enchanted with the last time I saw her, Long remains proof that pleasant and interesting need not be at odds.

click to enlarge Lexi Long at the Nook - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Lexi Long at the Nook
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

