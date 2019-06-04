The Gist

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Acclaimed author Gary Shteyngart makes a stop in Orlando to talk 'Lake Success'

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge BRIGITTE LACOMBE
  • Brigitte Lacombe
We’ve been readers since The Russian Debutante’s Handbook, devotees since Super Sad True Love Story, but haven’t yet gotten our hands on Gary Shteyngart’s latest novel, Lake Success. How fortuitous, then, that Writers Block Bookstore and Quantum Leap Winery are hosting this event! For $25, get a copy of the book, a glass of wine, and the pleasure of the author’s company as he discusses his latest novel, which sounds like a sweet little slice of au courant wish fulfillment: a Wall Street hedge fund manager on the run via Greyhound bus encounters “real Americans,” that is, the other 99 percent. Elizabeth Gilbert says of Lake Success, “Gary Shteyngart has held up a mirror to American culture that is so accurate, and so devastating, that it makes you want to break the mirror right over your own head,” and yeah, unfortunately the next glass or three are not included in the admission price, but there you are, right there in a winery full of wine. How … fortuitous.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 | Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive | 407-730-3082 | quantumleapwinery.com | $25

