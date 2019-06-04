Tuesday, June 4, 2019
A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning
Posted
By Xander Peters
on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM
Photo via SunRail/Facebook
A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a SunRail train just south of downtown Orlando.
The incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near Kunze Avenue. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, train P310, which was carrying 150 passengers and two crew members, was northbound when a pedestrian stepped onto the tracks.
The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers believe the person committed suicide, police told News 13
.
No passengers or crew members were injured.
The tracks reopened as of 9:45 a.m.
SunRail says all trains are back on schedule.
