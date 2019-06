A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning

click to enlarge Photo via SunRail/Facebook

All SunRail trains are back on schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thanks for riding! — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 4, 2019

A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a SunRail train just south of downtown Orlando.The incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near Kunze Avenue. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, train P310, which was carrying 150 passengers and two crew members, was northbound when a pedestrian stepped onto the tracks.The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers believe the person committed suicide, police told News 13 No passengers or crew members were injured.The tracks reopened as of 9:45 a.m.SunRail says all trains are back on schedule.