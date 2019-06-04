Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUNRAIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via SunRail/Facebook
A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a SunRail train just south of downtown Orlando.

The incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near Kunze Avenue. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, train P310, which was carrying 150 passengers and two crew members, was northbound when a pedestrian stepped onto the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers believe the person committed suicide, police told News 13.

No passengers or crew members were injured.



The tracks reopened as of 9:45 a.m.

SunRail says all trains are back on schedule.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  2. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  5. Laughing at video of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz getting milkshaked is extremely irresponsible Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation