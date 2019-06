Universal Orlando announces Independence Day celebrations July 4-6

click to enlarge Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr

Universal Studios Orlando will be throwing three days of Independence Day celebrations at the music plaza, July 4, 5 and 6.The festivities will begin each day at 5 p.m. with live music from Raydio and DJ M Squared . The character dance party, featuring all sorts of lovable goofballs, will begin at 6:15 p.m. And then the pyrotechnics display and Cinematic Celebration, the music, water and light display that pays tribute to Universal's most beloved films, will begin at 9 p.m.Guests will be able to order from the Classic Monster Cafe and have food delivered straight to the music plaza, and all of the usual attractions will also be open.