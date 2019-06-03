Monday, June 3, 2019
Universal Orlando announces Independence Day celebrations July 4-6
Posted
By Christian Casale
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:06 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr
Universal Studios Orlando will be throwing three days of Independence Day celebrations at the music plaza, July 4, 5 and 6.
The festivities will begin each day at 5 p.m. with live music from Raydio
and DJ M Squared
. The character dance party, featuring all sorts of lovable goofballs, will begin at 6:15 p.m. And then the pyrotechnics display and Cinematic Celebration, the music, water and light display that pays tribute to Universal's most beloved films, will begin at 9 p.m.
Guests will be able to order from the Classic Monster Cafe and have food delivered straight to the music plaza, and all of the usual attractions will also be open.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: universal studios, july 4th, patriotism, independence day, fireworks, orlando theme parks, Image