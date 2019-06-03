The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

The Heard

Tyler, the Creator to play the Addition Financial Arena in September

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 2:04 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TYLER, THE CREATOR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tyler, the Creator/Facebook
In one of the more exciting announcements for the upcoming fall concert season, young hip-hop firebrand and boundary-pusher Tyler, the Creator has just announced a show in Orlando as part of his tour kicking off in August, with special guests Jaden Smith (!) and GoldLink along for the ride.

Tyler, the Creator will be touring behind newly-released album Igora sonically adventurous chronicle of a recent break-up – and just re-proved his live bona fides with a "Mary J. Blige-channeling performance" at the Governor's Ball in New York City on June 1.

Tyler, the Creator headlines the Addition Financial Arena with Jaden Smith and GoldLink on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz got hit with a milkshake and a true hero got video Read More

  2. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  3. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  4. Get ready for a movie about accused baby-killer Casey Anthony Read More

  5. An 11-foot alligator was found inside a Clearwater home last night Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation