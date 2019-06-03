Monday, June 3, 2019
Tyler, the Creator to play the Addition Financial Arena in September
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 2:04 PM
In one of the more exciting announcements for the upcoming fall concert season, young hip-hop firebrand and boundary-pusher Tyler, the Creator
has just announced a show in Orlando as part of his tour
kicking off in August, with special guests Jaden Smith
(!) and GoldLink along for the ride.
Tyler, the Creator will be touring behind newly-released album Igor
– a sonically adventurous chronicle of a recent break-up
– and just re-proved his live bona fides with a "Mary J. Blige-channeling performance"
at the Governor's Ball in New York City on June 1.
Tyler, the Creator headlines the Addition Financial Arena
with Jaden Smith and GoldLink on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7.
