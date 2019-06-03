There's a good chance we may see tropical storm Barry this week

click to enlarge
In the western Gulf of Mexico, forecasters are keeping their eye on a group of thunderstorms which have a 60% chance of strengthening to become tropical storm Barry.
The National Hurricane Center has stated that the southern Bay of Campeche does not have well-defined circulation.
In a recent statement, a senior hurricane specialist wrote, "This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two."
But, that would only happen if the tropical disturbance becomes a depression, by reaching 39 miles per hour.
Although the possible tropical storm isn't routed for the Sunshine State, keep it on your radar and prepare for hurricane season
.
