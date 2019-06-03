Bloggytown

Monday, June 3, 2019

There's a good chance we may see tropical storm Barry this week

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:13 PM

PHOTO CRED: NHC.NOAA.GOV
  • Photo cred: nhc.noaa.gov
In the western Gulf of Mexico, forecasters are keeping their eye on a group of thunderstorms which have a 60% chance of strengthening to become tropical storm Barry.

The National Hurricane Center has stated that the southern Bay of Campeche does not have well-defined circulation.

In a recent statement, a senior hurricane specialist wrote, "This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and may become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two."

But, that would only happen if the tropical disturbance becomes a depression, by reaching 39 miles per hour.



Although the possible tropical storm isn't routed for the Sunshine State, keep it on your radar and prepare for hurricane season.

