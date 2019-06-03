The Gist

Monday, June 3, 2019

Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center announces 19 new titles, ticket packages for their 2019-2020 season

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 2:50 PM

The 2019-2020 Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando season was announced in February. The Dr. Phillips Center announced an additional title today.
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced 19 new titles for their 2019-2020 season Monday morning, including an additional Broadway touring production.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will return to the Dr. Phillips Center June 11-14 as an add-on to the Broadway season. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the life story of singer/songwriter Carole King, who wrote 118 songs that appeared on the Billboard charts.

The Beach Boys will return to the center on Feb. 19. Other live music in the 2019-2020 season includes bluegrass country-singer Alison Krauss (Oct. 19), former Van Halen musician Sammy Hagar's Full Circle Jam Tour (Nov. 9), Black Violin (Feb. 8), The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia! (Nov. 26), RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles (Apr. 21) and the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra (Jan. 25).

Orlando native Wayne Brady will take the stage Oct. 12 and Chicago-based improv comedy company The Second City will return Oct. 11-12.



The Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center will present four different live concerts, including one featuring special singer on Oct. 24-25, Big Band Christmas (Dec. 1), Jazz for Lovers: Songs From the Great American Songbook (Feb. 13-15) and Miles & More (May 21-23). The jazz orchestra will also provide live accompaniment to the 1978 movie musical Grease on March 6.

The center will present two other concerts centered on movies and games. Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas is coming Oct. 18 and Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy will arrive March 14.

Other titles announced include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Feb. 18) and The Price Is Right Live! (Apr. 19).

The center also announced two ticket bundles available to guests for the 2019-2020 season.

The first, Prelude to Steinmetz Hall, includes performances that reflect the kind of work that will be presented at the Dr. Phillips Center's new concert hall opening in 2020. Guests who purchase this package will get pre-sale access to Steinmetz Hall's inaugural season.

Guests can choose from six titles: Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas (Oct. 18), The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia! (Nov. 26), Siberian State Symphony Orchestra: Russia's Greatest Hits (Jan. 25), Black Violin (Feb. 8), Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Feb. 18) and Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy (March 14).

Guests who purchase three of these shows save 15% and guests who bundle two of the shows will save 10%.

The second package allows guests to bundle the Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center's four performances. Guests save 20% if they bundle all four performances and 15% if they bundle three performances.

