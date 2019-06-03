Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

Band of the Week: Suburban Drive

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge suburban_drive.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Suburban Drive.

Suburban Drive is playing June 4 at Will's Pub with A Wolf in the City, Plans, and Forges.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
January 17, 2018

Who's in the band?
Angel Rivera (vocals), Christian Ruiz (vocals/guitar), Andres Ocampo (guitar), Dennis Santiago (bass), Reinaldo Colon (drums)

Currently available releases:
Unfortunately, none yet! But we're currently recording an album with Kyle Hoffer.



Websites:
Instagram and Twitter – suburbandrivefl – is the best way to stay up to date on shows and any upcoming releases.

Describe your sound in five words:
Intrepid, chaotic, compromising, rhythmic, and wholesome

What has been your most memorable show so far?
We had a show with Cat Company, Happy Hour, and Sunstrife on April 14th, this year. So many people sang and dance that night, it really made us set a higher standard with how we should deliver our sound to the audience.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Please Be Kind, because she really hits us with how she sings/says the things she feels. Her music really does it for you, if you're looking for something to make you feel.

