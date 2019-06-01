The Heard

Saturday, June 1, 2019

Bauhaus legend David J to come to Orlando for a DJ set this summer

Posted By on Sat, Jun 1, 2019 at 2:25 AM

Musically, bassist and singer David J has done it all in his four decades of making music: help set the template for gothic music with Bauhaus, play as a founding member of Love and Rockets, release intriguing solo albums, moonlight in the Jazz Butcher, engage in total art-pop comedy with the Bubblemen, and even record live quasi-magick rituals with comics legend Alan Moore (because why the hell not?).

Most recently, David J helped salvage tourmate Peter Murphy's second Orlando cancellation with an unrehearsed set alongside Curse Mackey and SINE. Now David J is returning to Orlando not for a performance, but for a DJ set at Stonewall in Parramore, past host to fellow travelers like Boy Harsher and Xeno & Oaklander.

So not only is this a perfect chance to hear music that inspires and delights one of the most eccentric and voracious minds in post-punk from his own record crates, it's a chance for everyone to buy a drink for David J for going above and beyond at Plaza Live.

David J spins records and holds court at Stonewall on Friday, June 21, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12.




