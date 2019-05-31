Friday, May 31, 2019
Simpsons-inspired metal band Okilly Dokilly announces Central Florida return in August
By Ray Roa
on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Hi diddly ho neighborinos, and see you in the pit. The Ned Flanders-themed metal (or "Nedal"
as it were) band Okilly Dokilly
has announced a return to Central Florida, closely on the heels of their Will's Pub show
back in April.
The best part is that McDonald’s-themed rock band and Orlando Weekly
favorites Mac Sabbath
are headlining the show set for August 16. Satirical Phoenix outfit Playboy Manbaby
is also on the bill.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. EST, and will cost fans $17-$20. More information at brokenmoldentertainment.com.
