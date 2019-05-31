The Heard

Friday, May 31, 2019

Simpsons-inspired metal band Okilly Dokilly announces Central Florida return in August

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Okilly Dokilly - PHOTO VIA OKILLY DOKILLY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Okilly Dokilly/Facebook
  • Okilly Dokilly
Hi diddly ho neighborinos, and see you in the pit. The Ned Flanders-themed metal (or "Nedal" as it were) band Okilly Dokilly has announced a return to Central Florida, closely on the heels of their Will's Pub show back in April.


The best part is that McDonald’s-themed rock band and Orlando Weekly favorites Mac Sabbath are headlining the show set for August 16. Satirical Phoenix outfit Playboy Manbaby is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. EST, and will cost fans $17-$20. More information at brokenmoldentertainment.com.


