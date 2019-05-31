The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 31, 2019

The Heard

Memphis rockabilly legend Tav Falco is playing Central Florida next week

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click image PHOTO VIA POISONVILLE SONGS PROJECT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Poisonville Songs Project/Facebook
Impossibly dapper musician, bon vivant, and peer to Alex Chilton and Lux Interior, Tav Falco has lived many lives in the underground in Memphis and around the world. With his Panther Burns, Falco has been storming stages with a potent and raucous rockabilly/garage rock hybrid since the late 1970s, churning out classic albums like Behind the Magnolia Curtain and inspiring bands from Spacemen 3 to Thee Oh Sees. These days, Falco lives the bohemian life of an exile in Europe, but he is returning stateside for a rare foray through American stages; and improbably he's playing Central Florida next week!


Tav Falco's Panther Burns grace the Poisonville Songs Project in St. Petersburg with their regal presence on Wednesday, June 5, at 9 p.m. The show is free!


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury Read More

  2. An 11-foot alligator was found inside a Clearwater home last night Read More

  3. UCF Football Twitter is trash Read More

  4. Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in downtown Orlando on June 18 Read More

  5. Orlando ranks No. 2 overall in WalletHub report on 2019’s best and worst cities for 'staycations' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation