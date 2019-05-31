Memphis rockabilly legend Tav Falco is playing Central Florida next week

Impossibly dapper musician, bon vivant, and peer to Alex Chilton and Lux Interior, Tav Falco has lived many lives in the underground in Memphis and around the world. With his Panther Burns, Falco has been storming stages with a potent and raucous rockabilly/garage rock hybrid since the late 1970s, churning out classic albums like Behind the Magnolia Curtain and inspiring bands from Spacemen 3 to Thee Oh Sees. These days, Falco lives the bohemian life of an exile in Europe, but he is returning stateside for a rare foray through American stages; and improbably he's playing Central Florida next week!