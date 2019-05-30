Orange and Seminole county school districts to provide nutritious meals at 'Summer BreakSpots'

click to enlarge
Seminole County Public Schools' and Orange County Public Schools' Dining Services Departments will participate in the Summer Food Service Program, providing more than 6,000 nutritionally balanced meals a day from May through August at Summer BreakSpot locations.
With school out of session for the summer, some children will have no source for the free and reduced-rate breakfast and lunch that schools serve.
So meals will be provided at 51 Summer BreakSpot locations throughout Seminole and Orange County, such as public libraries and recreation centers, paired with enrichment activities. Various menu choices for breakfast and lunch will be served each day with fresh fruits and vegetables.
The aim of the alliance is to provide as many children 18 and under with healthy and nutritious meals regardless of race, color, sex or disability.
For more information on Summer BreakSpots, click here
, call 2-1-1, or
text “FoodFL” to 877-877.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.