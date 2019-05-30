Tip Jar

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Down on International Drive, Del Frisco's Double Eagle's summer prix fixe is an extremely good deal

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge Crowd-favorite lobster mac and cheese. - HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • Crowd-favorite lobster mac and cheese.
Here's the truth: The new summer "Prime Pair" menu at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse on International Drive is probably the best value in dining we've seen in a while.


For $59, you'll get your choice of three salads (including a classic wedge salad that all other wedge salads wish they could be), an entree that comes paired with a jumbo lump crab cake, and a family-style sized side item.
click to enlarge Eight-ounce Prime filet, accompanied by jumbo lump crab cake. - HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • Eight-ounce Prime filet, accompanied by jumbo lump crab cake.
The steaks at Del Frisco's Double Eagle are clearly the draw, and you can choose from an 8-ounce Prime filet mignon or an extremely delicious New York Strip. You can't go wrong either way. Pescatarians can choose fish as their entree if they like. On the night I visited, the options were wild salmon or Alaskan halibut. Honestly, it was hard not to order the halibut.
click to enlarge Classic wedge salad topped with bacon lardons and Danish blue cheese. - HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • Classic wedge salad topped with bacon lardons and Danish blue cheese.
It's not included in the menu, but ordering the butter cake topped with butter pecan ice cream would be a worthwhile upgrade, as would a glass of wine, chosen with the assistance of wine director Lauren Webb, who circulates through the dining room making sure everyone's palates are perfectly primed.
click to enlarge Dessert is a worth upgrade, especially the butter cake topped with butter pecan ice cream and caramel sauce (right). - HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
  • Dessert is a worth upgrade, especially the butter cake topped with butter pecan ice cream and caramel sauce (right).
The Prime Pair special runs from now until Aug. 23, when Magical Dining Month begins and the restaurant unveils a new prix fixe menu special for the event.

