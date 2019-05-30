Down on International Drive, Del Frisco's Double Eagle's summer prix fixe is an extremely good deal

click to enlarge Holly V. Kapherr

Crowd-favorite lobster mac and cheese.

click to enlarge Holly V. Kapherr

Eight-ounce Prime filet, accompanied by jumbo lump crab cake.

click to enlarge Holly V. Kapherr

Classic wedge salad topped with bacon lardons and Danish blue cheese.

click to enlarge Holly V. Kapherr

Dessert is a worth upgrade, especially the butter cake topped with butter pecan ice cream and caramel sauce (right).

Here's the truth: The new summer "Prime Pair" menu at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse on International Drive is probably the best value in dining we've seen in a while.For $59, you'll get your choice of three salads (including a classic wedge salad that all other wedge salads wish they could be), an entree that comes paired with a jumbo lump crab cake, and a family-style sized side item.The steaks at Del Frisco's Double Eagle are clearly the draw, and you can choose from an 8-ounce Prime filet mignon or an extremely delicious New York Strip. You can't go wrong either way. Pescatarians can choose fish as their entree if they like. On the night I visited, the options were wild salmon or Alaskan halibut. Honestly, it was hard not to order the halibut.It's not included in the menu, but ordering the butter cake topped with butter pecan ice cream would be a worthwhile upgrade, as would a glass of wine, chosen with the assistance of wine director Lauren Webb, who circulates through the dining room making sure everyone's palates are perfectly primed.The Prime Pair special runs from now until Aug. 23, when Magical Dining Month begins and the restaurant unveils a new prix fixe menu special for the event.