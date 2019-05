Volusia County launches animal abuse registry

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

Volusia County launched an animal abuse registry on its website Tuesday in an effort to prevent abusive owners from adopting pets.The database includes the names, photos, descriptions of the crimes and dates of birth of residents who have been convicted of animal abuse crimes in the past 10 years. The registry does not list the abusers' addresses. Osceola County created a similar database this past January, joining at least two other Florida counties who created animal abuse databases in 2017.Orange County decided not to create a similar registry in 2017 because of possible enforcement issues and limits of the database being confined to Orange County. They unanimously voted in support of a state House bill to create a statewide database. The bill died in the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee two months later . No statewide bill has been assigned to a committee since.