Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer

Regal Cinemas movie theaters across Orlando will offer $1 morning movies this summer as part of their annual Summer Movie Express program.Each week, theaters will screen kid-friendly movies at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which helps fund the research of cardiopulmonary diseases, according to a press release.Some of the films coming up areand. Most theaters in Orlando will begin showing the $1 movies June 4."This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience," Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, says.Visit Regal's website for a full list of participating locations and titles, or visit one of these Orlando locations:-Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, 510 N. Orlando Ave.-Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, 2141 N. Semoran Blvd.-Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, 541 N. Alafaya Trail-Regal Oviedo Mall, 1500 Marketplace Blvd.-Regal The Loop & RPX, 3232 N. John Young Parkway