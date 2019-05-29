Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer

click to enlarge
image via poster for How to Train Your Dragon
Regal Cinemas movie theaters across Orlando will offer $1 morning movies this summer as part of their annual Summer Movie Express program.
Each week, theaters will screen kid-friendly movies at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which helps fund the research of cardiopulmonary diseases, according to a press release.
Some of the films coming up are How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
, Smallfoot
and Despicable Me 3
. Most theaters in Orlando will begin showing the $1 movies June 4.
"This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience," Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, says.
Visit Regal's website
for a full list of participating locations and titles, or visit one of these Orlando locations:
-Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, 510 N. Orlando Ave.
-Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, 2141 N. Semoran Blvd.
-Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, 541 N. Alafaya Trail
-Regal Oviedo Mall, 1500 Marketplace Blvd.
-Regal The Loop & RPX, 3232 N. John Young Parkway
