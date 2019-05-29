Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA POSTER FOR HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
  • image via poster for How to Train Your Dragon
Regal Cinemas movie theaters across Orlando will offer $1 morning movies this summer as part of their annual Summer Movie Express program.


Each week, theaters will screen kid-friendly movies at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which helps fund the research of cardiopulmonary diseases, according to a press release.

Some of the films coming up are How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Smallfoot and Despicable Me 3. Most theaters in Orlando will begin showing the $1 movies June 4.

"This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience," Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, says.



Visit Regal's website for a full list of participating locations and titles, or visit one of these Orlando locations:

-Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, 510 N. Orlando Ave.
-Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, 2141 N. Semoran Blvd.
-Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, 541 N. Alafaya Trail
-Regal Oviedo Mall, 1500 Marketplace Blvd.
-Regal The Loop & RPX, 3232 N. John Young Parkway


