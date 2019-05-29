The Heard

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Orlando return this fall

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click image PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
Colorful alt-folk stars Rainbow Kitten Surprise have extended their upcoming North American fall tour with a small handful of shows, and one of the beneficiaries will be Orlando. This September headlining show will be their first in the City Beautiful since their two shows here in 2018, at the Beacham and then the inaugural Florida Man Festival.


The band will be putting in the miles in support of their debut album, How To: Friend, Love, Freefall (Atlantic Records) from 2018.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise headline the House of Blues on Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33.50-$82.75.


