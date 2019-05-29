Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Orlando return this fall
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11:48 AM
Colorful alt-folk stars Rainbow Kitten Surprise
have extended their upcoming North American fall tour
with a small handful of shows, and one of the beneficiaries will be Orlando. This September headlining show will be their first in the City Beautiful since their two shows here in 2018, at the Beacham
and then the inaugural Florida Man Festival
.
The band will be putting in the miles in support of their debut album
, How To: Friend, Love, Freefall
(Atlantic Records) from 2018.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise headline the House of Blues
on Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33.50-$82.75.
