Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Orlando ranks No. 2 overall in WalletHub report on 2019’s best and worst cities for 'staycations'

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 3:07 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WALLETHUB

Staying close to home seems more essential than ever, with 52% of Americans reporting having unused vacation days last year, according to WalletHub. Simple but entertaining activities such as biking, swimming, playing tennis, shopping and more can help any worker have a little "staycation."


With summer just around the corner, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities using a metric of 43 activities to determine the best staycation spots.

Orlando was ranked No. 2 overall with a score of 59.21, right behind Honolulu with a score of 64.63. Orlando was ranked No. 21 in recreation, No. 1 in food and entertainment and No. 48 in rest and relaxation.

Orlando also ranked in the top tier for having the best zoos and aquariums per capita, the best spas & wellness centers, nightlife options, shopping centers and theatre and concert halls.



To view the full report click here. For further explanation on the study's methodology, click here.

