Ohio indie-rap ensemble Why? announce Orlando show set for this summer

Songwriter Yoni Wolf has reconvened his shapeshifting indie-rap (and so much more) ensemble Why?, today releasing new music (their first since 2017's Moh Lhean) and announcing a North American tour starting in August, that will take in the City Beautiful as one of only two Florida dates.
Wolf and co. unveiled their new EPI: I may come out a broken yolk, I may come out on saddle and an accompanying music video starring Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany. (Watch the video below.) The August show marks a long-overdue return to Orlando for Wolf.