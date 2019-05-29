New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open

click to enlarge
It's been a while coming, but fave College Park juice joint New Moon Market has finally opened its downtown outpost.
We told you back in July of 2017
about Jennifer Moon and husband Paul Huggett's plans to open their second juice bar in the old Swalstead Jewelers space in the Citrus Center downtown.
Moon cites new property management and the need for more time to grow as reasons for the delay but, she adds emphatically, "Now I AM READY! We are ready!"
Downtowners can now indulge in New Moon's cold-pressed juices (including the "Good Vibrations," which garnered Best Pink Drink
nods from this very publication), as well as their smoothies, bowls, salads, wraps, soups and toast (of course they have avo toast).
Soft opening hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and that goes through the end of next week. After that hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
New Moon Market
255 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32801
