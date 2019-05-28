The Gist

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Gist

Silver Spurs Rodeo celebrates 75 years of bull-riding, bronco-busting fun

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM

Sometimes, you need to just kick back a cold beer and watch a guy in a cowboy hat wrestle a bull to the ground. For that, the Silver Spurs Rodeo has you covered. The rodeo bills itself as “the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi,” and it celebrates 75 years of bull riding and steer wrestling. Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association contend with each other to see who is the best at saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping and bareback riding, as well as plenty of other competitions. You can also catch performances by the Silver Spurs Club’s Quadrille team, who’ll be sure to display some serious horse-dancing skills.

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 31-June 1 | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | 321-246-1419 | silverspursrodeo.com | $15

