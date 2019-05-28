Pitbull puts on a free concert at the fairgrounds in honor of OPD officer Kevin Valencia

click to enlarge
Unless you’re a lucky so-and-so who hasn’t had to drive on I-4 for the past few months, you probably already know that the only living being to hold both the Mr. 305 and the Mr. Worldwide titles, Pitbull, is performing a free concert at the fairgrounds in honor of OPD officer Kevin Valencia, who was severely injured in the line of duty last year. Bring a donation to support Valencia’s family, and remember that no bags are allowed.
6 p.m. Saturday, June 1; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; newlinlaw.com
