Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Pitbull puts on a free concert at the fairgrounds in honor of OPD officer Kevin Valencia

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Pitbull - RANDALL SLAVIN
  • Randall Slavin
  • Pitbull
Unless you’re a lucky so-and-so who hasn’t had to drive on I-4 for the past few months, you probably already know that the only living being to hold both the Mr. 305 and the Mr. Worldwide titles, Pitbull, is performing a free concert at the fairgrounds in honor of OPD officer Kevin Valencia, who was severely injured in the line of duty last year. Bring a donation to support Valencia’s family, and remember that no bags are allowed.


6 p.m. Saturday, June 1; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; newlinlaw.com.

