Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Heard

Pink Sweat$ defies contemporary R&B expectations at the Social

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 5:33 PM

Scoping the Cam’ron and Prince-inspired wardrobe of fast-rising Philly R&B supremo Pink Sweat$, 24/7 clad in his namesake hue, you might be surprised to learn that the young musician started his career as a songwriter and producer. Preferring the privacy of behind-the-scenes heavy lifting, he wrote for artists from varied genres – Florida Georgia Line, MAX and Tierra Whack, to name a few. Pink Sweat$ stepped out from behind the board and into the booth to release his first single, “Honesty,” last year, and it was revelatory, somehow skeletal and lush at the same time, with Sweat$’ soaring voice accompanied by a lone guitar. And that’s it. It felt like a demo, a prayer. The floodgates opened, and Pink Sweat$ rapidfire released the EPs Volume 1 (clocking in under 15 minutes, like a good hardcore album) and Volume 2. Not to overuse the previous hardcore metaphor, but Pink Sweat$ discography thus far is proudly out of step with contemporary R&B trends, focusing instead on intimate, vulnerable and minimalist balladeering, timeless even. You might get more than a lil’ misty-eyed at this one.


with Raiche | 7 p.m. Monday, June 3 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $18-$20

