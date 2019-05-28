Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando middle schooler Kaylan Patel places among top 10 in the National Geography Bee

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SKY GROUP OF COMPANIES
  • Photo via Sky Group of Companies
Kaylan Patel, a seventh-grader at Windermere Preparatory School in Lake Butler, placed among the top 10 in the National Geography Bee last week.


The National Geography Bee is an annual competition designed to promote geographic knowledge among young students in the U.S, according to the National Geographic Society, which sponsors the event. It began with over 2.2 million students in December, and ended with Patel among the best.

Patel's winning results come as little surprise, however, as the wunderkind previously won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 in the Florida State Geographic Bee, beating out more than 600,000 students across the Sunshine State to qualify for the National GeoBee.

Adding to his resume, Patel also received the Dynamic Storyteller Award from the NGS this year. He's won the school-level GeoBee, the first step in the competition, an impressive four times. He's participated in the U.S. Geography Olympiads. And he's competed in the International Geography Bee, earning fifth overall worldwide for his wealth of geographic knowledge.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  3. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  4. Orlando is the first North American tour stop for Japanese pop-metal wunderkinds Babymetal Read More

  5. Florida Republican Dennis Baxley uses white supremacist talking points to defend his anti-choice stance Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation