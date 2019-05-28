Tuesday, May 28, 2019
OneBlood announces June blood drive to honor Pulse shooting victims
By Annabelle Sikes
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 6:24 PM
In honor of those affected by the June 2016 mass shooting that claimed 49 lives at the gay nightclub Pulse, OneBlood announced Tuesday it will hold a remembrance blood drive next month in their honor.
The drive will take place on select Big Red Buses and donation centers from June 4 through June 27, according to OneBlood's website
All donors will receive a Pulse remembrance T-shirt.
A person must be 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds to qualify as a blood donor. To find out more on how to contribute, click here.
