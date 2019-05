OneBlood announces June blood drive to honor Pulse shooting victims

click image Photo via OneBlood/Twitter







In honor of those affected by the June 2016 mass shooting that claimed 49 lives at the gay nightclub Pulse, OneBlood announced Tuesday it will hold a remembrance blood drive next month in their honor.The drive will take place on select Big Red Buses and donation centers from June 4 through June 27, according to OneBlood's website All donors will receive a Pulse remembrance T-shirt.A person must be 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds to qualify as a blood donor. To find out more on how to contribute, click here.