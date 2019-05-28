Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Bloggytown

OneBlood announces June blood drive to honor Pulse shooting victims

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 6:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ONEBLOOD/TWITTER
In honor of those affected by the June 2016 mass shooting that claimed 49 lives at the gay nightclub Pulse, OneBlood announced Tuesday it will hold a remembrance blood drive next month in their honor.


The drive will take place on select Big Red Buses and donation centers from June 4 through June 27, according to OneBlood's website.

All donors will receive a Pulse remembrance T-shirt.

A person must be 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds to qualify as a blood donor. To find out more on how to contribute, click here.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  3. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  4. Orlando is the first North American tour stop for Japanese pop-metal wunderkinds Babymetal Read More

  5. Florida Republican Dennis Baxley uses white supremacist talking points to defend his anti-choice stance Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation