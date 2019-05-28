Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Bloggytown

Now that Airbnb is relisting West bank properties, DeSantis wants to remove them from Florida's sanctions list

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge CREATED WITH ADOBE STOCK
  • created with Adobe Stock
While traveling in Israel this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has twice said Florida should lift economic sanctions on the home-sharing platform Airbnb after the company reversed course on a move to delist about 200 West Bank properties.


Early this year, the governor said the company’s policy to remove listings in the West Bank, an area that is a major flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian relations, was “dumb” and “discriminatory,” and pushed for sanctions. In early April, the company changed its policy.

“I welcome that,” the governor told reporters on Monday after a news conference in Israel. “I don’t know what we have to do procedurally — if we take another vote or if we can do it unilaterally — but they shouldn’t be penalized for doing the right thing.”

If a vote is needed, the State Board of Administration would have the power to remove Airbnb from the state’s list of “scrutinized companies” that bars state investments in companies.



“I never had it out for Airbnb. I never used Airbnb, but I always thought they had a neat thing,” DeSantis said, reiterating that his initial decision was because he thought the policy was “discriminatory.”

On top of the economic sanctions, DeSantis also moved to bar state workers, state contract employees and vendors from getting travel reimbursements when expenses were incurred through Airbnb.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  3. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  4. Here are the winners of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival Critics Choice Awards Read More

  5. Orlando Weekly's Bite Night 2019 will be the last at the Orchid Garden Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation