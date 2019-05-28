Gun reform groups encourage supporters to Wear Orange for a day at Gaston Edwards Park

click to enlarge
Image via Moms Demand Action - FL/Facebook
Sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, two groups advocating for common sense gun reform, Orlando Wear Orange is a community event that both honors victims of gun violence and raises awareness of proposed legislation that would help create a safer future. The event is family-friendly, with bounce houses, face painting and other activities for children, along with food trucks and arts and crafts for all ages. All that’s asked is that attendees wear the color orange – the color of safety, from traffic cones to hunting vests – to show their support for gun policy change.
10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 1 | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | act.everytown.org
| free
@ Gaston Edwards Park
1236 N. Orange Ave.
Central
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
407-808-8180
Price:
free
