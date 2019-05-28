Free Daps combine improv comedy and hip-hop at SAK Comedy Lab

click to enlarge
Ever watch an improv troupe come up with wacky sketches on the spot after given a few simple premises and thought, “Sure, but why don’t they rhyme?” That seems to be the inspiration for local freestyle hip-hop comedy troupe Free Daps. The group combines off-the-dome verbal gymnastics with sharp wit to elicit laughs. And maybe a few groans; it is still improv after all.
9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30; SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave.; $10; sakcomedylab.com
@ SAK Comedy Lab
29 S. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., May 30, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$10
