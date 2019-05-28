The Gist

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Free Daps combine improv comedy and hip-hop at SAK Comedy Lab

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FREE DAPS/FACEBOOK
Ever watch an improv troupe come up with wacky sketches on the spot after given a few simple premises and thought, “Sure, but why don’t they rhyme?” That seems to be the inspiration for local freestyle hip-hop comedy troupe Free Daps. The group combines off-the-dome verbal gymnastics with sharp wit to elicit laughs. And maybe a few groans; it is still improv after all.


9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30; SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave.; $10; sakcomedylab.com.

