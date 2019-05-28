Florida dark synth pioneer the Viirus returns for a show at Stonewall

click to enlarge
Give credit where credit is due: The Viirus is one of the most underrated and overlooked legacy figures in Florida’s minimal/dark synth scene. Emerging from Gainesville’s vibrant and eclectic experimental underground in 2007, Adam Batley’s solo electronic project the Viirus was delving into the unexplored depths of the synth world with a heavy classic EBM influence well before acts like Boy Harsher and Cold Cave brought that sound to the mainstream. For years, the Viirus was an outlier in Gainesville and maybe even Florida. Off the top of our heads, we can only think of maybe Opus Finis, Control Image, Ars Phoenix and Girls on Film exploring similar sounds in the Sunshine State back when he started. Batley’s live sets were physical and dramatic enough to make even harsh-noise shockers take notice – imagine seeing a one-man, DIY version of Front 242 at their height. Batley moved out west a couple of years ago, but is returning to Central Florida for one show, his first in the City Beautiful since an Überbahn event in 2016.
with Alien Witch | 10 p.m. Friday, May 31 | Stonewall, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando
| $6
