The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Heard

Florida dance music royalty gathers to pay respects to DJ D-Xtreme at Ace Cafe

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA BEATPORT
Just a few months ago, we were talking up the big Devotion dance party that revived one of the most significant chapters of Orlando music history by dropping a hall-of-fame lineup from house music’s golden age back onto the old site of the world-famous Edge nightclub. Tragically, however, one of that era’s most defining local figures, DJ D-Xtreme, passed away only a month after spinning Devotion. Now, the beat scene is reconvening to pay tribute to the breaks legend and collect donations for his family. Like Devotion, this commemoration features a sick all-star roster of 1990s EDM heavyweights including Progression’s Vicious Vic, Stylus (D-Xtreme’s resident partner from the Abyss), Huda Hudia, Andy Hughes, Sandy, Rob-E & Security, Davie-D and many others, all donating their time and turntable skills for a distinguished fellow. Inevitably, the occasion will be heavy-hearted. But this event is intended in the original party spirit that gave rise to the whole scene in the first place, so conduct yourselves accordingly and shake that ass. Rest in bass, Derek.


3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 | Ace Café, 100 W. Livingston St. | 407-996-6686 | acecafeusa.com | $20 suggested donation

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The Gemini Party: A Tribute to D-Xtreme
@ Ace Cafe
100 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 1, 3 p.m.-2 a.m.
225-249-2627
Price: $20 suggested donation
Concerts/Events, Events and Clubs/Lounges
Map
Location Details Ace Cafe
100 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
858-727-3400
Bar/Pub
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    The Gemini Party: A Tribute to D-Xtreme @ Ace Cafe

    • Sat., June 1, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. $20 suggested donation

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  3. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  4. Here are the winners of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival Critics Choice Awards Read More

  5. Orlando Weekly's Bite Night 2019 will be the last at the Orchid Garden Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation