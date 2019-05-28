Florida dance music royalty gathers to pay respects to DJ D-Xtreme at Ace Cafe

click to enlarge
Just a few months ago, we were talking up the big Devotion dance party that revived one of the most significant chapters of Orlando music history by dropping a hall-of-fame lineup from house music’s golden age back onto the old site of the world-famous Edge nightclub. Tragically, however, one of that era’s most defining local figures, DJ D-Xtreme, passed away only a month after spinning Devotion. Now, the beat scene is reconvening to pay tribute to the breaks legend and collect donations for his family. Like Devotion, this commemoration features a sick all-star roster of 1990s EDM heavyweights including Progression’s Vicious Vic, Stylus (D-Xtreme’s resident partner from the Abyss), Huda Hudia, Andy Hughes, Sandy, Rob-E & Security, Davie-D and many others, all donating their time and turntable skills for a distinguished fellow. Inevitably, the occasion will be heavy-hearted. But this event is intended in the original party spirit that gave rise to the whole scene in the first place, so conduct yourselves accordingly and shake that ass. Rest in bass, Derek.
3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 | Ace Café, 100 W. Livingston St. | 407-996-6686 | acecafeusa.com
| $20 suggested donation
