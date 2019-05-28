The Heard

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Celine brings Loud & Proud tour to downtown for Big Gay Weekend

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Skyler Madison
  • Skyler Madison
It’s Orlando’s Big Gay Weekend, which means there are tons of LGBT-friendly events down at the parks and at Parliament House. But if you want to celebrate downtown, you’ll want to check out the Loud and Proud tour, which brings LGBT EDM artists like Kandy and Skyler Madison to the decks for a night of pride and bass.


9 p.m. Friday, May 31; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$10;
celineorlando.com.

