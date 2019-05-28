The Heard

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Asteria Music Festival and Aero kick off a new dance night Wednesday with Israeli DJ Whales

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge Whales - IMAGE VIA WHALES/FACEBOOK
The Asteria Arts and Music Festival teams up with rooftop bar Aero for a new series of events this week. Amateur and semi-pro dance music producers can bring their own USB stick filled with their preferred tracks and compete for a place in the spotlight at further events. Plus, they’ll receive a digital sample pack to take home and enter their production contest. Israeli wunderkind Whales (ex-Sex Whales) headlines the first iteration this week.

10 p.m. Wednesday, May 28; Aero, 60 N. Orange Ave.; free;
asteriamusicfestival.com.

