Asteria Music Festival and Aero kick off a new dance night Wednesday with Israeli DJ Whales

Whales

The Asteria Arts and Music Festival teams up with rooftop bar Aero for a new series of events this week. Amateur and semi-pro dance music producers can bring their own USB stick filled with their preferred tracks and compete for a place in the spotlight at further events. Plus, they’ll receive a digital sample pack to take home and enter their production contest. Israeli wunderkind Whales (ex-Sex Whales) headlines the first iteration this week.10 p.m. Wednesday, May 28; Aero, 60 N. Orange Ave.; free;