Ariana Grande postpones this week's Orlando and Tampa concerts
thank u, next (november)
In news that will no doubt disappoint Orlando's Arianators, Ariana Grande
has postponed her two Central Florida shows, originally set for Tuesday in Tampa and Wednesday at Orlando's Amway Center
, due to illness. The rescheduled date for the City Beautiful's "Sweetener" tour is Monday, Nov. 25.
"Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November," an official statement from Amway Center reads.
Tickets for Wednesday's postponed show will be honored at the November date. Refunds can be obtained via point of purchase.
