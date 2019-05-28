The Heard

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Ariana Grande postpones this week's Orlando and Tampa concerts

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA REPUBLIC RECORDS
  • Photo via Republic Records
In news that will no doubt disappoint Orlando's Arianators, Ariana Grande has postponed her two Central Florida shows, originally set for Tuesday in Tampa and Wednesday at Orlando's Amway Center, due to illness. The rescheduled date for the City Beautiful's "Sweetener" tour is Monday, Nov. 25.


"Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November," an official statement from Amway Center reads.

Tickets for Wednesday's postponed show will be honored at the November date. Refunds can be obtained via point of purchase.

