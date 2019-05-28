The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Heard

See Ally Brooke, lovelytheband and more at Red Hot and Boom in Altamonte Springs July 3

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM

click image Ally Brooke - PHOTO VIA ALLY BROOKE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ally Brooke/Facebook
  • Ally Brooke
With Memorial Day weekend now only a faint glimmer in our eye, are you at all wondering where you can combine fireworks and live music à la the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups commercials? Whatever your plans on the big day, you might want to consider driving a few minutes up I-4 to pregame and take in the 24th annual Red Hot & Boom shindig in Altamonte Springs. They're bringing some serious pop heavies in for the big outdoor show this year.


The lineup includes: Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony), Asher Angel, Dean Lewis, lovelytheband, Mabel, Madison Beer and MAX. The headliner will be, of course, fireworks.

Red Hot & Boom takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. The event is free. Happening rain or shine, roll the dice.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  3. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  4. Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury Read More

  5. UCF Football Twitter is trash Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation