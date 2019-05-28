See Ally Brooke, lovelytheband and more at Red Hot and Boom in Altamonte Springs July 3

With Memorial Day weekend now only a faint glimmer in our eye, are you at all wondering where you can combine fireworks and live music à la the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups commercials? Whatever your plans on the big day, you might want to consider driving a few minutes up I-4 to pregame and take in the 24th annual Red Hot & Boom shindig in Altamonte Springs. They're bringing some serious pop heavies in for the big outdoor show this year.
The lineup includes: Ally Brooke (formerly of Fifth Harmony), Asher Angel, Dean Lewis, lovelytheband, Mabel, Madison Beer and MAX. The headliner will be, of course, fireworks.