A&H Maitland lets you do your own printmaking at an all-day Culture Pop party

click to enlarge
Celebrate the opening of the A&H’s summer exhibit, Pressed Editions: Experimental Contemporary Prints
, with an all-day art festival at the Art & History Museums – Maitland. Browse through the craft market and learn how to make your own prints at printmaking demonstrations and workshops. Take a break from the heat in the museum and check out the Artists-in-Action pop-up exhibition. Listen to live performances from Central Florida Community Arts and the Maitland Stage Band, and later, enjoy a screening of Pressing On: The Letterpress Film
in the garden.
1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org
| $10-$30
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland,
FL
When: Sat., June 1, 1-10 p.m.
407-539-2181
Price:
$10-$30
Events and Art