The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The Gist

A&H Maitland lets you do your own printmaking at an all-day Culture Pop party

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge gal_culture_pop_printmaking_adobestock_234886890.jpeg.jpg
Celebrate the opening of the A&H’s summer exhibit, Pressed Editions: Experimental Contemporary Prints, with an all-day art festival at the Art & History Museums – Maitland. Browse through the craft market and learn how to make your own prints at printmaking demonstrations and workshops. Take a break from the heat in the museum and check out the Artists-in-Action pop-up exhibition. Listen to live performances from Central Florida Community Arts and the Maitland Stage Band, and later, enjoy a screening of Pressing On: The Letterpress Film in the garden.


1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org | $10-$30

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Culture Pop: A Celebration of Printmaking
@ Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sat., June 1, 1-10 p.m.
407-539-2181
Price: $10-$30
Buy Tickets
Events and Art
Map
Location Details Art & History Museums - Maitland
231 W. Packwood Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-539-2181
Museum and Gallery
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Culture Pop: A Celebration of Printmaking @ Art & History Museums - Maitland

    • Sat., June 1, 1-10 p.m. $10-$30
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  3. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  4. Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury Read More

  5. UCF Football Twitter is trash Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation