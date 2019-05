A&H Maitland lets you do your own printmaking at an all-day Culture Pop party

click to enlarge

Celebrate the opening of the A&H’s summer exhibit,, with an all-day art festival at the Art & History Museums – Maitland. Browse through the craft market and learn how to make your own prints at printmaking demonstrations and workshops. Take a break from the heat in the museum and check out the Artists-in-Action pop-up exhibition. Listen to live performances from Central Florida Community Arts and the Maitland Stage Band, and later, enjoy a screening ofin the garden.1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org | $10-$30