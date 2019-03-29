Yacht Rock Revue sail into House of Blues for easy listening debauchery this weekend

click to enlarge

Ever get drunk with your parents and watch them make out to Loggins & Messina? Want to replicate that experience, but with a bunch of other people’s parents? Have we got the show for you. Whenever Atlanta-based cover band Yacht Rock Revue rolls into town, people get nuts. The scene at one of their shows is a sea full of nautical hats and date-night attire, fueled by white wine spritzers and vodka, belting along to faithful renditions of easy listening classics. It’s a sight, to be sure.6:30 p.m. Sunday; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive; $8.75;