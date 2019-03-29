Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer

click to enlarge
The Ravenous Pig
owners James and Julie Petrakis will be opening a new brewery next to their Winter Park restaurant this summer.
The James Beard semi-finalist restaurateurs
are also launching their own exclusive beer label, the Ravenous Pig Brewing Company, to be headed by their current brewmaster, Larry Foor.
"When we opened and started brewing beer, we were only one of a few craft breweries in Orlando," James Petrakis says in a statement. "Now there are close to 30 craft breweries in the area. We want to celebrate the fact that we are growing and the demand for our beer is there after almost a decade of brewing."
The 3,000-square-foot brewery will be six times bigger than the current five-barrel brewing system that the restaurant at 565 W. Fairbanks Ave. is using, according to a press release. The Petrakises say the new brewery will be the distribution hub for The Ravenous Pig, as well as The Polite Pig at Disney Springs and the Cask & Larder location at the Orlando International Airport.
"Ravenous Pig Brewing Company will feature a 15-barrel system, with 30-barrel fermenters," the release says. "Brewmaster Foor will continue to use the current brewery space for brewing specialty, limited-release or experimental beers."
Construction on the brewery began this month and is expected to be completed this summer, according to the Petrakises.
