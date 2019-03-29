Poca's Hottest takes over the Will's Pub parking lot for a cooking competition and concert

click to enlarge
-
Miriam Lorenzi
-
Poca's Hottest's Wendy Davis
They say there are two kinds of people in the world: those who can handle spicy foods and those who can’t. For those of you with a tongue of steel, this event will put your taste buds to the test as 20 cooks attempt to make their tastiest dish that incorporates one or more of local lady boss Wendy Davis’ popular sauces. The VIP tasting tickets do sell out quickly though, so grab them while they’re … ahem … hot. Beth McKee’s Swamp Sistas, the Absinthe Jazz Trio, Anthony Cole and Jessy Lynn Martens provide a live soundtrack outside, while the freshly spring-cleaned interior of Will’s Pub gives you an opportunity to cool down.
2-9 p.m. Sunday, March 31 | Will’s Pub, 1042. N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $15-$35
