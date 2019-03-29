The Gist

Friday, March 29, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Ballet showcases the stars of tomorrow in their Fast Forward showcase

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_obs_ffwd2018_event_2000x900_v2_2.jpg
See the future stars of the local dance scene now at Orlando Ballet School’s Fast Forward performance when the school’s upper-level students present classical and contemporary dance pieces in a professional production Friday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The Orlando Ballet School dancers will also be accompanied by the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra on the Walt Disney Theater stage, making for a charming mix of live music and dance. You don’t want to miss the formation of these new leading lights.

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 |  Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $20-$30

