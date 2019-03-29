Orlando Ballet showcases the stars of tomorrow in their Fast Forward showcase

click to enlarge
See the future stars of the local dance scene now at Orlando Ballet School’s Fast Forward performance when the school’s upper-level students present classical and contemporary dance pieces in a professional production Friday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The Orlando Ballet School dancers will also be accompanied by the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra on the Walt Disney Theater stage, making for a charming mix of live music and dance. You don’t want to miss the formation of these new leading lights.
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $20-$30
