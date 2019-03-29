Tip Jar

Friday, March 29, 2019

Foxtail Coffee is going strawless

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge VIA FOXTAIL COFFEE CO.
  • via Foxtail Coffee Co.
Local chain Foxtail Coffee is officially going strawless.

Known for brewing ethically sourced beans in almost any style you can imagine, Foxtail will be transitioning all their locations to strawless lids.

"Big impacts of small change help us do our part in limiting our environmental footprint," said co-founder Iain Yeakle on Foxtail's website.

