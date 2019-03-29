The Heard

Friday, March 29, 2019

The Heard

Experimental composer and artist John Cage will be featured in an exhibition at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 12:44 PM

click image John Cage - PHOTO VIA JOHNCAGE.ORG
  • Photo via johncage.org
  • John Cage
The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers has impressed those with a taste for edgier art and music with retrospectives of arts collectives Fluxus and Guerilla Girls, and next month they're set to turn the spotlight on a experimental composer whose trailblazing work still challenges ears: John Cage.

John Cage (1912-1992) the avant-garde composer and visual artist most infamous for his piece 4'33" but also for countless compositions for percussion, dance, his chance-controlled music and innovative graphic scores, will have his visual art featured in the retrospective John Cage: STEPS & other Works from the Mountain Lake Workshop. The exhibit will feature the never-before-exhibited painting New River Rocks & Washes (measuring in at a mammoth 8.5 x 28 ft.) and a performance of STEPS: A Composition for a Painting.

John Cage: STEPS & other Works from the Mountain Lake Workshop opens Thursday April 11 and runs through July 27 at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery.


