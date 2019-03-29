Experimental composer and artist John Cage will be featured in an exhibition at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery

The Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers has impressed those with a taste for edgier art and music with retrospectives of arts collectives Fluxus and Guerilla Girls, and next month they're set to turn the spotlight on a experimental composer whose trailblazing work still challenges ears: John Cage.
John Cage (1912-1992) the avant-garde composer and visual artist most infamous for his piece 4'33"butalso for countless compositions for percussion, dance, his chance-controlled music and innovative graphic scores, will have his visual art featured in the retrospective John Cage: STEPS & other Works from the Mountain Lake Workshop. The exhibit will feature the never-before-exhibited painting New River Rocks & Washes (measuring in at a mammoth 8.5 x 28 ft.) and a performance of STEPS: A Composition for a Painting.