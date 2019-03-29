Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall

click to enlarge
Rendering via ACRE Commercial Real Estate
Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and several more eateries will be opening "micro restaurant" spaces at Oviedo on the Park's Food Factory venue
When it opens, the 14,500-square-foot food hall will hold eight 800-square-foot micro restaurants that will frame the Factory Bar, a distillery-inspired craft cocktail bar, according to leasing agent ACRE Commercial Real Estate.
Aside from Dixie Dharma and Kai Asian Street Fare, the confirmed gastronomic lineup includes Sanford's Grain and Ember Pizza; Rockstar Lobster, a food truck from Brandon known for their Maine lobster rolls; and The Steak Brazilian Barbeque from the chefs of Steak It Easy.
Rendering via ACRE Commercial Real Estate
Other Oviedo on the Park tenants include Sanford Brewing Co., Woof Gang Bakery, Yoga Co., The Pour Candle Company, Kennedy's All-American Barber Club and Ford's Garage. Construction is set to start in July 2019.
ACRE Commercial is still seeking tenants for the three micro restaurant spaces that remain.
