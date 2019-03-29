Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners

click image
Disney Springs
is debuting a new mac and cheese food truck Friday with options that are obviously supposed to be eaten at 3 a.m. after you've run out of packaged ramen.
The Mac & Cheese Truck
, opening March 29, is serving up cheesy goodness in a variety of forms, including:
- The "Crunchy Mac-N-Cheese" option with six different cheeses that's topped with crunchy puffs that look like Cheetos.
- The "Bacon Cheeseburger Mac-N-Cheese" dish, in which creamy cheddar and American cheese are mixed with macaroni and ground beef. Piled on top are bacon slices, shredded lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, ketchup, mustard and crispy potato sticks. The whole refrigerator, if you will.
- The "Chicken Parmesan Mac-N-Cheese" is a take on classic Alfredo pasta. The Alfredo mac is topped with crispy fried chicken, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil.
- The "Smoked Brisket Mac-N-Cheese" option has a cheddar and smoked gouda mac base piled with tender smoked brisket, tangy barbecue sauce, onion rings and chives.
- The "Lobster and Shrimp Mac-N-Cheese" dish is for seafood lovers, with cheddar and Swiss mac piled with buttery lobster, shrimp and crackers.
To celebrate the grand opening, Disney is offering $3 off the purchase of any meal to guests who show the tweet below to a cast member today. Find the Mac & Cheese Truck in the fleet of food trucks parked on the west side of Disney Springs.
