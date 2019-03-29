Beard in Baldwin showcases some of the area's most award-worthy bites in Baldwin Park

click to enlarge
Put down your beard oil, buddy. This food fest in Baldwin Park is named after James Beard, and more importantly, the James Beard Awards, basically the Oscar for foodies. More than 35 local restaurants serve up their top culinary creations, paired with wine, cocktails or local beer. Many of the restaurants involved have been nominated for a James Beard prize or two, and proceeds benefit the James Beard Foundation’s scholarship program, so eat up.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 23; Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St.; $110-$175; beardinbaldwin.com
