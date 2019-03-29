Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 29, 2019

Tip Jar

Beard in Baldwin showcases some of the area's most award-worthy bites in Baldwin Park

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA BEARD IN BALDWIN/FACEBOOK
Put down your beard oil, buddy. This food fest in Baldwin Park is named after James Beard, and more importantly, the James Beard Awards, basically the Oscar for foodies. More than 35 local restaurants serve up their top culinary creations, paired with wine, cocktails or local beer. Many of the restaurants involved have been nominated for a James Beard prize or two, and proceeds benefit the James Beard Foundation’s scholarship program, so eat up.

7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 23; Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St.; $110-$175; beardinbaldwin.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  2. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  5. Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation