Friday, March 29, 2019
A third location of Tin and Taco is coming to College Park
By Faiyaz Kara
on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM
College Park is poised to get yet another taqueria.
Along with Tijuana Flats and PR's Taco Palace, the 32804 will soon see Tin & Taco
serving its unique brand of craft tacos.
Yes, taco fiends will soon be gorging on such hefty numbers as the "Tacosaurus" and the "Taco Bomb
."
Rob Bair's third taco joint will move into the Pie College Park
space at 2429 Edgewater Drive, which shuttered earlier this year.
Expect a mid-June opening.
