New York's avant-garde Wet Ink Ensemble to perform at Stetson University in April

Adventurous classical collective and New York Times' “Best Ensemble of 2018,” Wet Ink Ensemble have announced two shows in Florida next month. And one of those is just a little drive on I-4 East away!
The Wet Ink Ensemble is celebrating over twenty years of boundary-pushing, and students at Stetson University and the general public get to join in on the fun, with the musicians taking part in a brief residency on campus. Ensemble member Sam Pluta will be giving an artist talk on Tuesday, April 23, and the musicians will be conducting a masterclass and in the evening performing on Wednesday, April 24.