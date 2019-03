New York's avant-garde Wet Ink Ensemble to perform at Stetson University in April

click image Photo via Wet Ink Ensemble/Facebook

Adventurous classical collective and“Best Ensemble of 2018,” Wet Ink Ensemble have announced two shows in Florida next month. And one of those is just a little drive on I-4 East away!The Wet Ink Ensemble is celebrating over twenty years of boundary-pushing, and students at Stetson University and the general public get to join in on the fun, with the musicians taking part in a brief residency on campus. Ensemble member Sam Pluta will be giving an artist talk on Tuesday, April 23, and the musicians will be conducting a masterclass and in the evening performing on Wednesday, April 24. The Wet Ink Ensemble play the Second Stage Theatre at Stetson University in Deland on Wednesday, April 24, at 6:00 p.m. Contact organizers for ticketing details.