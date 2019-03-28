Midwestern industrial act Plack Blague set to turn Stonewall on its head this Friday

click to enlarge
Nebraska’s sado industrial project Plack Blague is 100 percent a one-off. Fronted by an out-and-proud singer dressed and masked head to toe in leather and studs, dancing and howling amidst strobe lights to undeniable dark-disco beats, this is musical performance as exhilarating spectacle. Orlando Weekly
caught the Blague opening for Adult. last year and we were floored. A more effective combination of Tom of Finland and Scorpio Rising
aesthetics, with Suicide’s unhinged motorcycle menace (and a beat you can dance to), we have yet to see. Also joining in on the transgressive fun is Chicago’s Visceral Anatomy (made up of the same personnel as darkwave duo Wingtips, who impressed us during a gig over the holidays). Rev up.
with Visceral Anatomy | 9 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com
