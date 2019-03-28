The Heard

Thursday, March 28, 2019

The Heard

Midwestern industrial act Plack Blague set to turn Stonewall on its head this Friday

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 7:44 AM

click to enlarge gal_plackblaguepromo2018carcrash_butchdick.jpg
Nebraska’s sado industrial project Plack Blague is 100 percent a one-off. Fronted by an out-and-proud singer dressed and masked head to toe in leather and studs, dancing and howling amidst strobe lights to undeniable dark-disco beats, this is musical performance as exhilarating spectacle. Orlando Weekly caught the Blague opening for Adult. last year and we were floored. A more effective combination of Tom of Finland and Scorpio Rising aesthetics, with Suicide’s unhinged motorcycle menace (and a beat you can dance to), we have yet to see. Also joining in on the transgressive fun is Chicago’s Visceral Anatomy (made up of the same personnel as darkwave duo Wingtips, who impressed us during a gig over the holidays). Rev up.

with Visceral Anatomy | 9 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | $8

