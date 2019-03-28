Dr. Phillips Center puts a lid on Steinmetz Hall this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Brittnei Krafzig via Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge Steinmetz Hall rendering courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be moving serious weight Saturday when they install the 142-ton roof atop Steinmetz Hall.One lane of South Street between Rosalind and Orange avenues will be closed at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, to install a crane in the intersection of South Street and Magnolia Avenue. Two cranes will work in tandem to raise the one-piece cantilever-design roof.Bus traffic turning west from Magnolia onto South will continue throughout the installation, and the closed lane of South Street should be reopened by 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31.Ticketed performances at the Dr. Phillips Center will continue as scheduled throughout the weekend.