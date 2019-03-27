Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is bringing back 'Stranger Things' with new mazes

click to enlarge Concept art via Universal Orlando

This morning Universal Orlando announced the return of the popular Netflix horror series "Stranger Things" to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.Not a lot of details were released about the new mazes, but Universal promises to parallel season 2 and 3 of the hit show, the latter debuting July 4. The mazes will open at both Universal Studios in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood."This year's chilling mazes pick up where last year's mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a predatory entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down," said Universal in a statement.Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando.