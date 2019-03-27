The Gist

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The Gist

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is bringing back 'Stranger Things' with new mazes

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge CONCEPT ART VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Concept art via Universal Orlando
This morning Universal Orlando announced the return of the popular Netflix horror series "Stranger Things" to Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

Not a lot of details were released about the new mazes, but Universal promises to parallel season 2 and 3 of the hit show, the latter debuting July 4. The mazes will open at both Universal Studios in Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

click to enlarge CONCEPT ART VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Concept art via Universal Orlando
"This year's chilling mazes pick up where last year's mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a predatory entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down," said Universal in a statement.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando.



